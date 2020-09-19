Parent, toddler rescued off cliff at Fort Funston in San Francisco, officials say

CHILD AND DAD RESCUED OFF CLIFF AT FT FUNSTON WATCH STORY ON @abc7newsbayarea First photo credit @abc7newsbayarea additional 3 SFFDPIO free to use pic.twitter.com/qLP4fzSUCw — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) September 19, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A toddler and father were rescued off a cliff at Fort Funston Saturday, San Francisco fire officials say.San Francisco Fire Department set up a rope rescue just after 11:30a.m.The father and child were out, and realized they were stuck about 70 feet below, officials said.Lt. Jonathan Baxter praised the father for knowing exactly where he was when he called 911.Lt. Baxter advises residents not to walk down the cliff even if it might appear safe.Both individuals are uninjured.We spoke to the father, and will have more on ABC7 News tonight at 8p.m.