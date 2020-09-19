Parent, toddler rescued off cliff at Fort Funston in San Francisco, officials say

Man and toddler rescued off of cliff at Fort Funston on Sept. 19, 2020.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A toddler and father were rescued off a cliff at Fort Funston Saturday, San Francisco fire officials say.

San Francisco Fire Department set up a rope rescue just after 11:30a.m.

The father and child were out, and realized they were stuck about 70 feet below, officials said.

Lt. Jonathan Baxter praised the father for knowing exactly where he was when he called 911.



Lt. Baxter advises residents not to walk down the cliff even if it might appear safe.

Both individuals are uninjured.

We spoke to the father, and will have more on ABC7 News tonight at 8p.m.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest developments.
