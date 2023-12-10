Clipper's BayPass Pilot Program starts next phase, offering 6,000 UCSF employees unlimited rides

Clipper's BayPass Pilot Program starts its next phase, offering 6,000 UCSF employees free rides on all participating Bay Area transit.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Could we soon see an unlimited Clipper Card?

Testing is entering the next phase of its BayPass Pilot Program to include 6,000 employees with UC San Francisco.

The BayPass is currently only available in a pilot program and allows people to ride BART and other modes of public transportation for free.

About 50,000 Bay Area residents - mostly students of selected universities and those in low-income housing - were initially invited to participate in Phase I of the program in Aug. 2022.

Phase III will include a total of about 20,000 people and run through 2026.

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission is taking applications from other employers. An interest form can be filled out at the Clipper BayPass website.

