Bewildered high school seniors may have to do freshman year from home after being accepted to dream college

A Pittsburg honor student who is in a rare position wonders how it will affect her.
RELATED: Student Spotlight 2020: Honoring high school, college seniors
For Pittsburg High senior Evelyn Silva-Rosales, four years of track and three years of cross-country have led to a display case bursting with trophies.
For a lot of students that would be enough. But teachers say Evelyn is different - a scholastic hard-charger.
"She has the most tenacious personality that she will set a goal for herself and she will not quit" says Pittsburg High English teacher Kathryn Agudo.
A Pittsburg High Senior is accepted to all ten universities she applied to. But will Covid 19 mean studying online from home her freshman year? pic.twitter.com/YcXgF6qZXm— Eric Thomas (@ericthomaskgo) April 24, 2020
That and tenacious discipline, is what led to Evelyn being accepted by every university she applied to.
"I thought I would get into some of my safety schools but I never would have imagined that I got into all ten of the universities that I applied to" she says.
RELATED: COVID-19 pandemic forces SJSU to hold first ever virtual town hall for admitted students
After visiting the campuses Evelyn has chosen UCLA for this fall. There are two problems with that.
One- there will be no elaborate graduation ceremony at Pittsburg High.
And Two - college admissions counselors warn - it's not certain yet that choosing UCLA means she'll be living at UCLA.
Some universities are thinking about primarily going online to maintain social distancing because of COVID-19, and a few are wondering if there will be a fall semester at all.
Evelyn is still optimistic.
"I just hope that we will be able to have that experience and that I can explore and be more independent and focus on myself and focus on my career in the future" she said.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US,around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of livingin the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19