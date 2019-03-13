College Admissions Scandal: Charges filed against Bay Area's Peter Sartorio

LIST: These Bay Area residents have been charged in alleged college admissions scam
Menlo Park resident Peter Jan "P.J." Sartorio reportedly paid cash for William Singer's services, so there was no tax write off.
He's the founder and president of Nate's and PJ's Foods, a South San Francisco company that produces and sells natural and organic frozen foods. He grew up in Northern California.
He's been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and Honest Services Mail fraud.
Sartorio appeared in court Tuesday in San Francisco, has a $100,000 unsecured bond and will appear again March 29 in Boston.
