Colorado man sentenced to life in prison for killing pregnant wife, 2 daughters

The Colorado man who pleaded guilty to murdering his pregnant wife and their two children was sentenced to life in prison on Monday.The judge sentenced Chris Watts to serve the rest of his life in the Colorado Department of Corrections with no possibility of parole. He also pleaded guilty to unlawful termination of a pregnancy and tampering with a deceased human body.Watts grew up in Fayetteville, North Carolina. His wife Shanann grew up in Southern Pines.Shanann was reported missing August 13 after she missed a doctor's appointment.Her husband initially appeared on television pleading for help finding his wife and daughters. Later, he admitted he murdered them.Despite the guilty plea, Watts' parents said they believe there is more to the story."It boils down to: I just want the truth of what really happened," said Ronnie Watts, Chris' father. "If he did it all, I can live with it. If he didn't, I want him to fight for it."Shanann's family pushed back saying her memory and reputation should be protected."Shanann was a wonderful soul. Everyone who knew Shanann knows this to be true. Even Chris Watts knows this to be true. Yet Chris Watts still chose to murder Shanann, Bella, Celeste, and Nico. Chris Watts still chose to dump the bodies of his own family in oil tanks. And Chris Watts still chose to lie about it until he could lie no more. He pled guilty to murdering his family because he is guilty.Watts' eligibility for the death penalty was removed as an agreement for him pleading guilty in the case.