Comcast outage impacts customers in Bay Area, other states

Users have reported TV, internet and cell service outages.
Comcast outage impacts customers in Bay Area

An apparent major outage is causing problems for Comcast customers.

Users on social media have reported Xfinity TV, internet, and cell service outages across the Bay Area area on Tuesday morning.

The service issues appear to be far-reaching as users across the country, including Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan, have also reported connectivity problems.

The company has been responding to users' questions on the Xfinity Support Twitter account.



