Comcast outage impacts customers in Bay Area, other states

Users on social media have reported Xfinity TV, internet, and cell service outages across the Bay Area area on Tuesday morning.
The service issues appear to be far-reaching as users across the country, including Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan, have also reported connectivity problems.
The company has been responding to users' questions on the Xfinity Support Twitter account.
Some customers are experiencing intermittent service interruptions as a result of a network issue. Our teams are actively working to bring impacted customers back online, as we continue to investigate. We apologize to those who have been affected.— Xfinity Support (@XfinitySupport) November 9, 2021