SIM swap victim loses $46K as thieves take over her phone number and bank accounts

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) -- Amanda Moon has gone through a lot.

"I had to stop working. I wasn't able to take care of my kids. It was like, it was kind of like I was mentally like, just... It was very distressing," Moon said.

Moon's bank account was raided and over $46,000 stolen. She says the thieves managed to get her mobile phone service switched over to them.

"So I was a victim of SIM swapping and somebody had hacked my bank accounts and stole money and the banks were refusing to return the funds to me," she said.

Moon contacted her bank Chase. She also contacted the bank where her money was wired, Wells Fargo, and her mobile phone provider, Comcast Xfinity.

"I also contacted like the BBB, the CFPB. And so the companies were reaching out to me. So I was speaking with them. They denied all my requests," Moon said.

She just kept going, had an attorney friend send a letter.

"So actually a coworker had recommended that I reach out to you, and I had known about you, and I felt like maybe you could help me with my situation," she said.

Moon did not give up.

"I don't know. I think it was like a cumulative thing or I don't know if that made Chase change their minds. They ended up giving the money back," Moon said. "All of it."

All $46,000. 7 On Your Side asked Chase for a comment: "We refunded our customer in full after reviewing her case. If you suspect any fraudulent activity, call the number on the back of your card to report it to your bank."

Wells Fargo tells us it sent Moon a letter and "respectfully requested that she continue to work with her financial institution." Comcast Xfinity told 7 On Your Side that "the issue is still being looked into and we will follow up once we receive more information."

If something bad happens to you, do what Moon did. Contact everyone you can think of and don't stop trying.

