Celebrating Pi Day at the place it all started: The Exploratorium

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- March 14th is known as Pi Day. It celebrates the mathematical constant 3.14.Pi Day may not have existed if it weren't for a physicist at The Exploratorium. He created the holiday 32 years ago and The Exploratorium carries on his legacy with lots of planned activities on March 14th.ABC7's Kristen Sze also had some fun with with pi - watch the video above for an activity that you can try out at home!