Community & Events

Celebrating Pi Day at the place it all started: The Exploratorium

EMBED <>More Videos

Celebrating pi day at the exploratorium.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- March 14th is known as Pi Day. It celebrates the mathematical constant 3.14.

Pi Day may not have existed if it weren't for a physicist at The Exploratorium. He created the holiday 32 years ago and The Exploratorium carries on his legacy with lots of planned activities on March 14th.

Find out what they're doing here.

ABC7's Kristen Sze also had some fun with with pi - watch the video above for an activity that you can try out at home!

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View."

You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscopiepi day
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
Operation Varsity Blues: What's happened so far
Admissions scandal: Stanford appoints interim head coach for sailing team
Bay Area mountain lion researchers release adorable video of two new cubs
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
Gov. Newsom signs execution moratorium in Calif.
Health officials warn of measles exposure at LAX
Show More
New 'Bachelorette' revealed: See who's getting another chance at love
Thompson tweets apology to Warriors fans
R. Kelly appears in court for child support hearing
Earthquake strikes near Hawaii's Kilauea volcano
It's not just you: Facebook and Instagram are down
More TOP STORIES News