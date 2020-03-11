Coronavirus

Community reacts to cancellation of Dublin's beloved St. Patrick's Day celebration

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- With concerns surrounding the coronavirus, many organizations are being forced to cancel their events.

On Monday, The City of Dublin canceled its 37th annual St. Patrick's Day celebration. The two-day event was scheduled to take place March 14th-15th.

The city was anticipating 80,000 people to attend the festivities.

"For 36 years we have been going strong. This is the first time that we have ever had to cancel this celebration," said Shari Jackman, Public Information Officer for the City of Dublin. "It was heartbreaking but in the end we think that this was the right thing to do."

"Ultimately, we just knew that we could not put the health and well-being of our residents and the many thousands of people that are coming into our community at risk," said Jackman.

"I think that it is being over cautious," said Annie-Sophie Davis. "When you go outside you should be fine. If it was an indoor closed arena it would be a totally different decision."

"I think that it is a good idea," said Cynthia Watterson of Antioch. "We don't want that coronavirus spreading around here."
"I think that it is a pretty bad move. It induces panic among the residents and of all people in the East Bay," said Denise Cole of Walnut Creek. "It stops people from doing their daily activities because people think that it is all over now."

"I don't think that it matters one way or another,"said Gary Glenn of Danville. "If you are going to get the virus, you are going to get it."

"I was pretty bummed out that they cancelled the parade. People were getting ready to go out and celebrate St. Patty's Day. It is a really good time every year," said Shan Dhinsa. "With this virus it is pretty unpredictable. I think it was the right move to shut it down. Having that many people in a tight space is asking for bad news."

The decision came with the assistance of the Alameda Public Health Department and the County Office of Emergency Services. Today, Alameda County announced their third positive case of COVID-19.

