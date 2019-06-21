Bay Area hairstylist gives free haircuts to people in her community

HAYWARD; Calif. (KGO) -- A haircut might not seem like a big deal, but for those who cannot afford one, it can make a world of a difference. A hairstylist in the East Bay is Building a Better Bay Area with an organization called Haircuts with Heart. She reminds people of their self worth by offering a free haircut to those in need.
Haircuts with heart is made up of a group of Bay Area hairstylists, barbers, manicurists, and makeup artists. They provide grooming services to the homeless, people who live in shelters, veterans, and children in need.
Founder Rebecca Beardsley has been a hairstylist for over thirty years. Throughout her career she has done everything from styling models for New York fashion week to working on photo shoots for big magazines. She works in the East Bay now, and on her way to work she started to realize the increasing amount of homeless people in the Bay Area.
"I thought that I got to do something," said Rebecca Beardsley. "I didn't have money to give so I asked myself what would it be and a haircut was the most obvious thing to give."
Beardsley hit the ground running and started calling community organizations and offered her services. She shared her idea to her friends who are also stylists and they wanted to give back to their community as well.
"To me a haircut in even the best of circumstances feels so good," said Beardsley. "For a lot of the folks that I serve it is the only touch that they are getting is that touch on the shoulder. It is a reminder for them, rediscovering their self-worth and everyone is worth that."
Teresa Delgado has been volunteering with Haircuts with Heart for over a year.
"I feel like she (Beardsley) has created a place for people who feel otherwise uncomfortable coming to the salon or who don't have access coming to the salon. She is making it for us hairstylist to give back to the community," said Delgado. "It is that connection, whether it is a child, or a veteran, or someone in a shelter. Just that human connection gives them that sense of existence again."
In the past three years Haircuts with Heart has expanded to 120 volunteers and has helped over 900 people. The goal is to help 750 people in 2019 alone.
"I feel a deep connection to the Bay Area and it has been my home," said Beardsley. "I need to be a part of it and if anything it makes me feel more connected and I know my stylist friends feel more connected too."
Beardsley currently carries supplies out of her car and hopes that one day the organization will have a van for events.
To donate or volunteer go to Haircuts with Hearts website
