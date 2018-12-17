COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Good Samaritans save Christmas after porch pirates steal toys for orphans in Galveston, Texas

After porch pirates stole gifts intended for 150 orphans in Galveston, Good Samaritans are coming together to save their holidays.

GALVESTON, Texas --
A holiday party meant for orphans is now on track to be a huge success. The turn-around is pretty incredible given what happened to a bunch of their Christmas gifts.

Our sister station Eyewitness News in Houston first told you Sunday night how porch pirates targeted the present. Within 14 hours, Jared Davis and his friends from Pearland had driven down to the island.

They brought games, clothes, candy, and even a Christmas tree for the orphanage.

"It's awesome. It makes it worth it. We didn't do any of this. We don't want any publicity out of this. We did it because we want to help people," said Davis. "We actually had a lot of people who were donating last night after they saw the story. A lot of people got with us. We've had a lot of donations money-wise. I've had over 100 messages so far."

Hilda Tobias with the Children's Center said they're overwhelmed by the support. They said tomorrow is going to be a wonderful event.

"Sometimes things happen for a reason and we don't know why. I know these children will be happy tomorrow," said Tobias. "It makes me feel that there still is that hope and faith that we have from the community. It makes me feel we're all here working this together to have these children who are going to be our future ... have that happy Christmas."

Tobias said they're always in need on donations, including financials gifts and toiletries. You can donate directly on their website.

