ABC7 highlights Bay Area porch pirates in 12 Days of Grinch-mas

We're celebrating the 12 days of Grinch-mas, highlighting those people who have decided to steal the holidays from people's front porch.Watch the video above for a look at a guy who showed up and nabbed packages off a Noe Valley porch in San Francisco. The owner's Ring doorbell caught the person taking packages from their doorstep. Other neighbors believe he may match the description of a person seen taking other packages in the neighborhood. If you know him, or think you might be a victim, you are encouraged to call San Francisco police at 415-553-0123.