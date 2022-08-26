CHP arrests 5 in massive cargo theft operation; recovers $1M in stolen goods, nearly $250K in cash

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- The California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division announced Friday the arrest of five suspects involved in a massive cargo theft operation that spanned the state of California.

Investigators say the suspects are responsible for approximately $9 million of loss related to the theft of cargo shipments of electronics.

On August 4, the CHP along with the Los Angeles Airport Police Department, the Los Angeles Police Department, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department served multiple search warrants and arrested five suspects. Authorities also recovered over $1 million in stolen cargo and nearly $250,000 in cash.

The CHP says items recovered during the bust include products from Google, MSI, Hewlett Packard, Samsung, Dell, Microsoft, Sonos, Sony, Apple, Asus, Ring, Max Mara, and other various companies.

"This is another example of the incredible results possible when law enforcement agencies come together to stop these criminals," said CHP GGD Chief Chris Costigan. "This case has required a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication by all involved, and we are grateful for their incredible efforts throughout this multi-year investigation."

Authorities say although arrests have been made, this remains an ongoing investigation.

At this time, CHP is not releasing the identities of those arrested saying it may compromise its investigation.