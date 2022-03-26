theft

CA Attorney General lays charges in statewide retail theft ring that hit several Bay Area counties

"Based on the felony charges we brought for most of the individuals involved, it will be 12 to 19 years in prison," Bonta said.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

California AG lays charges in statewide retail theft ring

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Friday a major bust in the battle against organized retail crime.

"This was a very sophisticated organized operation involving multiple individuals, involving multiple counties throughout the state and going out of state as well and selling products overseas," said Bonta, referring to the arrests of eight suspects Monday in Los Angeles County.

RELATED: 5 plead guilty in one of largest retail theft busts in CA history, attorney general says

Officers seized $62,000 in cash and more than $150,000 in stolen merchandise from major retailers.

"Macy's, Columbia Sportswear, Ambercrombie & Fitch, JCPenney, Lululemon in multiple counties from our southern counties to central and even northern, so this was a major operation," said Bonta, including Alameda, Santa Mateo, and Santa Clara counties.

The investigation began last year; a joint effort including CHP's Organized Retail Task Force, local law enforcement, and the retail industry.

VIDEO: Brazen flash mob-style robbery of Walnut Creek Nordstrom sparks outrage from city leaders
EMBED More News Videos

New security measures are in place in one East Bay city, a day after a brazen crime which can only be described as a flash mob robbery.



"Retailers are starting to track their product and they'll turn that information over so the task force can follow it and make that arrest," said Rachel Michelin, President, California Retailers Association. "You're seeing more and more retailers hire security guards - armed security guards and it's taking away from that shopping experience," she said, adding every arrest matters. "Any time we make arrests it makes a little bit of a dent."

Attorney General Bonta is confident the charges brought in Monday's arrests will go a long way in deterring more large-scale retail theft.

RELATED: More than $50K in merchandise stolen from Lululemon in Santana Row and Westfield Valley Fair Mall

"Based on the felony charges we brought for most of the individuals involved, it will be 12 to 19 years in prison."

And Michelin said the arrests come at a critical time. She's worried as more consumers are starting to take matters into their own hands.

"And that's what's really scary," said Michelin. "Is that if we start seeing this vigilante justice out there because people are getting fed up with witnessing this retail theft over and over again, we're going to have a whole other set of problems."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelescaliforniatheftarrestsanta clara countyalameda countyattorney generalrobberyretailsan mateo county
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEFT
EXCLUSIVE: Alameda man tackles suspected Walgreens shoplifter
3 charged in murder of Bay Area TV news guard, police say
3 thieves caught on video snatching purses from SoCal TJ Maxx
Police searching for 3rd suspect wanted in murder of Kevin Nishita
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Bay Area nonprofit helps save hundreds of animals in Ukraine
'Luca' from Bay Area-based Pixar heading to Oscars as nominees
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bicyclist nearly hit by 2-car crash in SJ
California's Hearst Castle to reopen after pandemic, damage
Ice shelf collapses in previously stable East Antarctica
Show More
3 Pittsburg police officers on leave due to alleged misconduct
Economic recovery slow in SF despite major events
Oscars 2022 features nominees with Bay Area connections
CA bill would let parents sue social media giants over kids' addiction
Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
More TOP STORIES News