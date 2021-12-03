theft

5 plead guilty in one of largest retail theft busts in CA history, attorney general says

By and Jocelyn Fiset
EMBED <>More Videos

5 plead guilty in one of CA's largest retail theft busts

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe announced multiple people have pleaded guilty in one of the largest retail theft busts in California history.

Bonta said the five defendants who were involved in the multi-million retail theft scheme targeting Bay Area retailers have pleaded guilty to felony charges -- including conspiracy to commit organized retail theft, receiving stolen property, and money laundering.

RELATED: Bay Area district attorneys form alliance to combat organized retail theft

The lead defendant, Danny Louis Drago, is scheduled to be sentenced to six years in state prison early next year.

Drago, Edgar Geovany Robles Morales, Isis Vasquez Villanueva, Jose Villatoro, and Michelle Renee Fowler were arrested during a search and arrest warrant operation announced in Sept. 2020. Law enforcement seized and recovered approximately $8 million in stolen merchandise from retailers including CVS, Target and Walgreens as well as $85,000 in cash from the defendants' house, warehouse and storage facilities. Over $1.8 million was seized from the defendants' various bank accounts, Bonta said.

EXCLUSIVE: Video shows dozens of thieves ransacking Oakland shop, stealing $100,000 in merchandise
EMBED More News Videos

A small business in Oakland wants to get the word out about a mass robbery where they say one hundred thousand dollars in merchandise was stolen.



Bonta said, "Organized retail theft is making the headlines today but, as this announcement makes clear, at the California Department of Justice, we have always been working on these types of cases. Preventing retail theft is a top priority and our work will continue."

The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office told ABC7 news that the stolen items were gathered over a three-year period. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office has made similar big findings before.

In January 2020, Operation Shattered Glass led to the arrests of eight people after they discovered 2.5 million dollars worth of stolen property, mostly from car break-ins.

WATCH: Videos show scope of Bay Area's weekend of organized retail robberies
EMBED More News Videos

Organized theft spree: Bay Area high-end retail stores hit with spate of robberies over weekend (1 of 5)

Union Square looks welcoming and festive Monday morning but there is still evidence that weekend looting spree happened here.



The message from the State Attorney General was intended for criminals and to perhaps appease the public.

"Today's announcement should serve as a warning shot to anyone thinking about participating in organized retail theft and committing brazen crimes for no regard for the safety of workers, our businesses and our community," Bonta warned.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burlingametheftburglarybay arearobberycvsretailarmed robberysan mateo county
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEFT
SF mayor declares State of Emergency in Tenderloin
Bay Area robbery suspect reveals why he targeted Asian women
4th suspect arrested in Walnut Creek Nordstrom theft, police say
6 arrested for hate crimes targeting Bay Area Asian women
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News