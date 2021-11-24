theft

Contra Costa County DA files felony charges for 3 suspects in Walnut Creek Nordstrom store robbery

EMBED <>More Videos

DA files charges for 3 suspects in Walnut Creek Nordstrom theft

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office announced felony charges against three suspects arrested Saturday night for the mass robbery at the Nordstrom store in Walnut Creek.

Dana Dawson, 30, Joshua Underwood, 32, and Rodney Robinson, 19, face felony charges of conspiracy, burglary, robbery, and organized retail theft, according to the district attorney's office.

"We are committed to stopping those who participate in organized retail theft, which has adverse and costly impacts on business owners and consumers as well," District Attorney Diana Becton said in a statement.

Approximately 90 individuals stormed the Nordstrom store on Saturday, using three separate entrances to storm the building and running off with merchandise.

RELATED: Brazen flash mob-style robbery of Walnut Creek Nordstrom sparks outrage from city leaders
EMBED More News Videos

New security measures are in place in one East Bay city, a day after a brazen crime which can only be described as a flash mob robbery.



"There was a mob of people and police coming in, it was like something out of the movies, it was insane," said witness Brett Barrett.

Witnesses couldn't believe the chaos outside the Walnut creek Nordstrom store Saturday night. A flash mob robbery was unfolding, 80 to 100 people rushed into the store, minutes before closing. Police say two store employees were assaulted, one was pepper sprayed.

Amanda Arvin was inside the store.

RELATED: Bay Area retail workers concerned thefts becoming more brazen

"I panicked, I'm not going to lie, I didn't know what was happening, they told us to go to the other side of the store," said Arvin.

"We received reports of people dressed in masks and dark clothing, running into Nordstrom blocking streets with their cars, using crowbars running out with property," said Walnut Creek Police Lieutenant Holley Conners.

Police say those cars, some with license plates covered helped suspects make a fast getaway but not all, three people were arrested.

WATCH: Videos show scope of Bay Area's weekend of organized retail robberies
EMBED More News Videos

Organized theft spree: Bay Area high-end retail stores hit with spate of robberies over weekend (1 of 5)

Union Square looks welcoming and festive Monday morning but there is still evidence that weekend looting spree happened here.



This is a terrible crime, I'm horrified to see this happen especially in Walnut Creek," said Mayor Kevin Wilk.

Wilk says security measures have been increased at Broadway Plaza Shopping Center, with more police and street closures.

"This is obviously a coordinated activity, an organized group of people working together, using social media to communicate with each other," Wilk added.

And in San Francisco's Union Square, luxury retailers like Louis Vuitton were vandalized and looted by groups of people. Walnut Creek Police are now investigating if the crimes are connected.

WATCH: Video shows decimated San Francisco Louis Vuitton store after massive smash-and-grab robbery
EMBED More News Videos

Multiple suspects have been arrested after a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco was hit by thieves.



"I don't know that answer, only people involved know," said Connors.

Shoppers admit they're uneasy about the brazen crime.

RELATED: SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin files felony charges for 9 suspects in Union Square robbery

"This is a beautiful community you shouldn't have to fear walking down the friggin' street that a gang of people running in here stealing materialistic stuff," said Mack Jacob from Oakland.

The Nordstrom store closed early Sunday. A sign on the door said it was out of an abundance of caution.

More TOP STORIES News