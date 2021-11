SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin files felony charges for 9 suspects in Union Square robbery

EMBED >More News Videos Multiple suspects have been arrested after a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco was hit by thieves.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced felony charges Tuesday against the nine people arrested for Friday night's organized retail theft in Union Square."Ultimately in every single case including this, it is the decision of the judges and the Superior Court of San Francisco whether somebody stays in custody pending trial or whether they are released," Boudin said, adding, "similarly, it is the decision of the judges of the Superior Court of San Francisco to decide what sentence should be imposed including whether charges in many instances filed as felonies as this year or subsequently reduced. My office has some discretion in that matter and judges have discretion as well."Dozens of thieves broke into the Louis Vuitton store in Union Square Friday night and grabbed whatever they could before taking off. It all happened in a matter of minutes. Boudin is facing a recall election organized by critics who say he is not tough enough on crime.On CNN, he said he is tough and will be filing felony charges against those arrested for Friday night's attack in Union Square.SF district attorney addresses Union Square organized retail thefts"Let me be clear. I am doing everything in my power to keep San Francisco safe and to make sure that people who come to our city to commit crimes are held accountable. This is not a one person job. It's not a problem that's limited to San Francisco," said Boudin.He says police need to make more arrests after dozens were seen storming the Louis Vuitton store."We know that more than 30 individuals were involved and the reality is only eight of them have been arrested. I'm planning on announcing criminal charges, felony charges against all eight," Boudin said.San Francisco's police chief says he does expect more arrests . Police say they arrested two women and six men and confiscated two guns and two vehicles and thousands of dollars-worth of merchandise.