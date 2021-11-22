Robbery suspects shoot at Oakland police officers, no injuries, department says

EMBED <>More Videos

Robbery suspects shoot at Oakland police officers

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police are investigating an early morning robbery where the suspects shot at officers.

It happened just before 3 a.m. on MacArthur Boulevard near 82nd Avenue. When officers arrived a number of suspects left the area.

Police say one suspect inside a car fired multiple times at a patrol car hitting it. Neither of the officers inside the car was hurt.

Police have not said what items were stolen.

It's not clear if this incident is related to other recent robberies across the Bay Area.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandcrimeattempted robberyopdrobberyshooting
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Video shows chain of burglars emptying out Oakland store
SF DA files felony charges for 9 suspects in Union Square thefts
Bay Area crab fishers feel burden of delayed season
How to navigate Thanksgiving this year, travel and COVID
Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug seizure at CA-Mexico border
CHP immediately increasing freeway patrols after brazen robberies
Bay Area retail workers concerned thefts becoming more brazen
Show More
Union Square theft: SF open to amending surveillance camera laws
'Monday Night Raw' interrupted when fan goes after wrestler on live TV
Police respond to double shooting in San Jose
South Bay FedEx backlog causes concern as holidays near
'Mama, are you OK?' In Waukesha, minutes of terror recounted
More TOP STORIES News