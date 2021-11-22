Smash-and-grab robbery caught on video at jewelry store at Southland Mall in Hayward

No arrests were made. The suspects fled in several vehicles, Hayward police Lt. Mark Ormsby said.
The Hayward incident happened about an hour before a group of thieves hit high-end athletic apparel store lululemon in San Jose at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday and made off with merchandise.
Ormsby said it's still too early to tell if the incidents are related.
Police estimate up to 80 people stormed Nordstrom in Walnut Creek Saturday night, assaulting three employees and making off with thousands of dollars in expensive goods. Three people were arrested, but dozens got away.
