Thieves are littering Los Angeles train tracks with stolen cargo, packages

LOS ANGELES (KGO) -- There's an astonishing scene on the Union Pacific tracks leading to Downtown Los Angeles.Thieves are breaking into railroad containers and emptying goods onto the tracks.Boxes upon boxes of merchandise litter the tracks.Once the goods have been tossed out of moving freight trains, others swoop in looking for the most valuable items.One Amazon customer who returned an item had no idea her delivery had been interrupted.: So there was something you sent back but you just had no idea it never made it to its intended destination?Yeah, I don't even know what would be in that box. I buy so much from Amazon and send so much back, I wouldn't even know what it was.Union Pacific says this stretch of track was cleaned up just 30 days ago.Police say they have increased patrols along this stretch of track and are looking at other technology to stop these crimes from happening.