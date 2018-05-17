HOODLINE

Hoodline: SPCA Bay to Barkers and other weekend fun

EMBED </>More Videos

Bay to Breakers weekend is upon us and you can kick off the festivities with some furry friends.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We teamed up with our partners at Hoodline to bring you the best weekend activities.

Bay to Barkers

Bay to Breakers weekend is upon us and you can kick off the festivities with some furry friends.

Join San Francisco SPCA in the Mission Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. for their annual spring celebration. It's a Bay to Barkers Cocktail Pawty.

Highlights include top shelf cocktails with animal themes and a cuddle experience with some adorable puppies. The party kicks off a weekend long adoption event at SPCA's Mission and Pacific Heights locations.

"Adoptable animals will be available for free. We're going to be waiving the adoption fees for all of our animals that are five months or older," said Adoption Director Suzanne Hollis.

RSVP is required and you can unlock your ticket by making a donation at here. Then, it's time to get ready for the costume contest.

"We're going to be giving awards for the most original and the most iconically San Franciscan costume. It is Bay to Breakers weekend so we think that the animals should have a chance to compete as well," said Hollis.

Aloha Festival

Enjoy some family fun Saturday at Aloha Festival at Alameda's South Shore Center. Celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with a special ukulele performance by Alameda students, live music from Island Breeze, traditional Polynesian dance, and a Moana impersonator. The festival runs from noon to 3 p.m. and beverage proceeds will go to Alameda Meals on Wheels.

Head West

Head to Bay Street in Emeryville Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for some unique finds at Head West Marketplace. The monthly market from West Perro showcases more than 25 local artisans. Shop one of a kind clothing to home decor, along with live music, and tasty eats.

MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlinewhere you livebay area eventsSPCApet adoptionSan FranciscoOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOODLINE
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
Cannabis dispensary proposed for Castro's former Wild Card location
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Hoodline
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Ice Cream, Beer and the Blues this weekend in SF
Oakland cracking down on illegal dumping
Miracle Messages: help houseless San Franciscans Danita and Jesse find their families
High school students install mixed-media artwork on Ocean Avenue utility boxes
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News