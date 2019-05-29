movie theater

New immersive movie watching experience in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. -- Moviegoers in Fresno will have an immersive new experience to look forward to at Edwards Cinemas if they're willing to pay the price.

The new 4DX theater promises to bring viewers closer to the movie they are seeing than ever before by using scents, motion, and more.

This is Regal's third 4DX theater in California, but its first in Fresno. It looks to immerse customers by using motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, vibration, and scents as you watch your film.

The theater debuted Friday night with showings of Aladdin.

The price for an adult evening ticket is $24.45 with discounts for children, military and seniors.
