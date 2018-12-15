SANTACON

SantaCon held in Oakland for first time ever

Hundreds of Santa-clad revelers will spread holiday cheer in Oakland Saturday in the first-ever SantaCon in Oakland. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Hundreds of Santa-clad revelers will spread holiday cheer in Oakland Saturday in the first-ever SantaCon in Oakland.

There will be a rally at noon at Jack London Square's holiday tree featuring live music and a costume contest.

Then, the Santas will go on a pub crawl and finish at an after party at E-Sports Arena.

Participants can bring non-perishable food items to benefit the Alameda County Community Food Bank.

If you're planning on going to SantaCon, tag your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook with #abc7now.
