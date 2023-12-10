  • Watch Now

Red and white flood streets of SF for SantaCon as thousands participate in annual pub crawl

Sunday, December 10, 2023 5:32AM
Thousands from all over the Bay Area participated in the annual citywide pub crawl and fundraising event in San Francisco known as SantaCon.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A different kind of fundraiser took place in San Francisco's Union Square Saturday.

Thousands from all over the Bay Area participated in the annual citywide pub crawl known as SantaCon.

The event brings large crowds of people dressed as Santa and his elves into the city.

While attendees support their local bars, their generosity can be as free-flowing as the spirits they partake in.

Participants are asked to bring unwrapped toys to donate to the San Francisco Fire Department toy drive.

