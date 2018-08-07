COMMUNITY & EVENTS

San Francisco's newest neighborhood springs up around Transbay Terminal

A sign proclaims a neighborhood in San Francisco as the "East Cut." (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco's newest neighborhood is springing up around the Transbay Terminal. Formerly known as Rincon Hill, a new sign proclaims the area as the East Cut.

A community benefits district changed the name and apparently got Google Maps to agree.

