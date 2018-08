Where is this? It’s San Francisco’s newest neighborhood! pic.twitter.com/Q223XO0p3m — carolyn tyler (@ctylerabc7) August 7, 2018

San Francisco's newest neighborhood is springing up around the Transbay Terminal. Formerly known as Rincon Hill, a new sign proclaims the area as the East Cut.A community benefits district changed the name and apparently got Google Maps to agree.