Cupertino High School students raise more than $10,000 for Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area

#WOW: #Cupertino HS students have raised $10k this week to send a 13 y.o. boy on his dream trip to Hawaii via @SFWish! They’re celebrating with a Moana-themed rally, because that’s his favorite movie. #ABC7Now pic.twitter.com/pSsne5B013 — Chris Nguyen (@ChrisNguyenABC7) March 8, 2019

Unfortunately, the @SFWish recipient suffered a seizure this morning and had to be hospitalized, but that didn’t stop #Cupertino High School students from celebrating in his honor. He’ll make the trip to #Hawaii in April. Way to go, Pioneers! #MakeAWish pic.twitter.com/IFvaZmtkvB — Chris Nguyen (@ChrisNguyenABC7) March 8, 2019

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) -- Cupertino High School students on Friday honored a San Jose 13-year-old whose wish to go to Hawaii has been granted by Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area.The school hosted a rally for Tony, who couldn't be there. The theme was "Moana," his favorite movie.Tony suffers from a nervous system disorder and spends most of his time in a wheelchair. In April he and his family will make the trip to Hawaii.Cupertino High School students also raised more than $10,000, the average cost of a wish, for Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area.Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area has granted more than 8,600 wishes to date.