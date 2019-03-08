Community & Events

Cupertino High School students raise more than $10,000 for Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area

EMBED <>More Videos

Cupertino High School students raised more than $10,000 for Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area and hosted a rally for a San Jose boy whose wish has been granted.

By Alicia Luce
CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) -- Cupertino High School students on Friday honored a San Jose 13-year-old whose wish to go to Hawaii has been granted by Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area.

The school hosted a rally for Tony, who couldn't be there. The theme was "Moana," his favorite movie.

RELATED: Hundreds Brave the Bay for Make-A-Wish event in San Francisco

Tony suffers from a nervous system disorder and spends most of his time in a wheelchair. In April he and his family will make the trip to Hawaii.

Cupertino High School students also raised more than $10,000, the average cost of a wish, for Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area.

Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area has granted more than 8,600 wishes to date.


Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventscupertinotravelmake a wishrallyfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Criminal proceedings for Nia Wilson's alleged killer suspended again
California Symphony member suspected of naked peeping
Bicyclist killed after crash with truck in SF's SoMa District
Trump visiting Alabama after deadly tornado
Whoopi Goldberg says she nearly died from pneumonia
Disney+ to offer entire Disney library, including Disney Vault films
Accuweather Forecast: Mainly dry today, more rain tomorrow
Show More
SoCal mother pleads for missing daughter to return home
Warren says tech giants have 'too much power,' need breakup
Stephen Curry unveils new sneakers inspired by 9-year-old girl
Bill Shine resigns White House communications post
Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify on Wikileaks
More TOP STORIES News