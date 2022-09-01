List of Bay Area cooling centers opening up amid heat wave

Travelers stand in line behind a big electric fan at Los Angeles Union Station in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Temperatures around the Bay Area are expected to be 10 to 20 degrees above normal through the Labor Day weekend and counties are responding by opening up cooling centers for those seeking relief from the heat.

Contra Costa County

In Contra Costa County, temperatures are expected to reach 110 degrees in some inland areas and the county is designating dozens of spots as cooling centers.

The Contra Costa County Library has 21 branches available as places to cool off: Antioch, Prewett in Antioch, Bay Point, Brentwood, Clayton, Danville, El Sobrante, Hercules, Lafayette, Martinez, Moraga, Oakley, Orinda, Pinole, Pittsburg, Pleasant Hill, San Pablo, Dougherty Station in San Ramon, San Ramon, Walnut Creek and Ygnacio Valley in Walnut Creek.

Those branches will be open regular hours on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and next Tuesday. All county branches are closed Sunday and Monday. For hours and locations, go to https://bit.ly/3KCp6AV or call (800) 984-4636 for assistance.

The Concord Library is currently closed for roof repairs, but the city is turning part of the Concord Senior Center at 2727 Parkside Circle into a designated cooling center when temperatures reach over 100 degrees.

The senior center will be open during regular business hours, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and welcomes people to cool off in the lobby. Staff will monitor temperatures and may stay open until 7 p.m. if temperatures remain over 100 degrees.

The city will also open the senior center to cool people off from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday through Monday, when it says temperatures are projected to be highest.

Other cooling sites in the county will include Brentwood Community Center at 35 Oak St., open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday.

The Oakley Recreation Center at 1250 O'Hara Ave. will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Pittsburg will offer a cooling center if the temperature maintains 104 degrees or hotter at the Pittsburg Senior Center at 300 Presidio Lane. Potential hours of operation are 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and people can call (925) 252-4890 for more information.

Pittsburg also encourages the community to utilize the Buchanan Swim Center. The pool is located at 4150 Harbor St. and is open weekends from noon to 5 p.m. Call (925) 439-4841 for more information.

The Contra Costa County Employment & Human Services Department (EHSD) offers the following places to cool on from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday: Brentwood at 151 Sand Creek Road, 40 Douglas Drive in Martinez, and 1305 Macdonald Ave. in Richmond.

County officials said other locations to cool off include shopping malls, libraries, theaters, and restaurants. Older adults and people with certain medical conditions, including high blood pressure, heart disease, and taking certain medications, are more vulnerable to heat illness. Everyone is encouraged to stay indoors and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

For more information on cooling centers in Contra Costa County and how to take safety precautions, visit cchealth.org/heat or call (800) 510-2020 or (925) 229-8434.

Santa Clara County

Cooling centers are open throughout Santa Clara County Wednesday Aug. 31 until Wednesday, Sept. 7, or as conditions persist.

City of Morgan Hill

Centennial Recreation Center

171 W. Edmundson Ave, Morgan Hill

Hours of Operation:

Mon., Aug. 29 - Fri., Sept. 2 from 5 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 3 - Sun., Sept. 4 from 6:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

City of San José

Camden Community Center

3369 Union Ave., San José

Hours of Operation:

Sat., Sept. 3 - Tues., Sept. 6 from 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Roosevelt Community Center

901 E. Santa Clara St., San José

Hours of Operation:

Sat., Sept. 3 - Tues., Sept. 6 from 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Emma Prusch Regional Park Farm

647 S King Rd, San José

Hours of Operation:

Sat., Sept. 3 - Tues., Sept. 6 from 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.

City of Sunnyvale

Sunnyvale Library

665 W. Olive Ave, Sunnyvale

Hours of Operation

Sat., Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 4 from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Santa Clara County Library District

Cupertino Library

10800 Torre Ave., Cupertino

Hours of Operation:

Thurs., Sept. 1 - Fri., Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 3 - Sun., Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Mon., Sept. 5, Labor Day - Closed

Tues., Sept. 6 - Wed., Sept. 7 - 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Gilroy Library

350 W. 6th St., Gilroy

Hours of Operation:

Thurs., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 4 from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Mon., Sept. 5, Labor Day - Closed

Tues., Sept. 6 - Wed., Sept. 7 from 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Los Altos Library

13 S. San Antonio Rd, Los Altos

Hours of Operation:

Thurs., Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2 - 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 3 - Sun., Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Mon., Sept. 5, Labor Day - Closed

Tues., Sept. 6 - Wed., Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Milpitas Library

160 N. Main St., Milpitas

Hours of Operation:

Thurs., Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 2 - Sun., Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 5, Labor Day - Closed

Tues., Sept. 6 - Wed., Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Morgan Hill Library

660 W. Main Ave., Morgan Hill

Hours of Operation:

Thurs., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 4 from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 5, Labor Day - Closed

Tues., Sept. 6 - Wed., Sept. 7 from noon - 9 p.m.

Saratoga Library

13650 Saratoga Ave., Saratoga

Hours of Operation:

Thurs., Sept. 1 -Sat., Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 4 - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Mon., Sept. 5, Labor Day - Closed

Tues., Sept. 6 from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Wed., Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Woodland Library

1975 Grant Rd., Los Altos

Hours of Operation:

Thurs., Sept. 1 - Sun., Sept. 4 -from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Mon., Sept. 5, Labor Day - Closed

Tues., Sept. 6 - Wed., Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

For additional information (in English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese), visit www.PrepareSCC.org/HotWeather.

Solano County

Solano County libraries will serve as cooling centers. This includes the Fairfield Civic Center Library, Fairfield Cordelia Library and the Law Library. However, currently all of these facilities will be closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 5 but that could change depending on weather conditions.

Fairfield Civic Center Library

1150 Kentucky St.

Monday - Thursday 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Sunday 1-5 p.m.

Fairfield Cordelia Library

5050 Business Center Drive

Monday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday 1-5 p.m.

Law Library

Hall of Justice, 600 Union Ave.

Monday -Friday 8.am. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday Closed

In addition to Solano County libraries, you can also seek air conditioning in other public locations like the:

Adult Recreation Center (Age 50+)

Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Closed 1st and 3rd Fridays.

Aquatics Complex at Allan Witt Park

Please contact Parks and Rec at 707.399.1999

Fairfield Community Center

1000 Kentucky St.

Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Closed 1st and 3rd Fridays

Open late on Tuesdays until 9 p.m.