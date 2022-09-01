List of Bay Area cooling centers opening up amid heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Temperatures around the Bay Area are expected to be 10 to 20 degrees above normal through the Labor Day weekend and counties are responding by opening up cooling centers for those seeking relief from the heat.
Contra Costa County
In Contra Costa County, temperatures are expected to reach 110 degrees in some inland areas and the county is designating dozens of spots as cooling centers.
The Contra Costa County Library has 21 branches available as places to cool off: Antioch, Prewett in Antioch, Bay Point, Brentwood, Clayton, Danville, El Sobrante, Hercules, Lafayette, Martinez, Moraga, Oakley, Orinda, Pinole, Pittsburg, Pleasant Hill, San Pablo, Dougherty Station in San Ramon, San Ramon, Walnut Creek and Ygnacio Valley in Walnut Creek.
Those branches will be open regular hours on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and next Tuesday. All county branches are closed Sunday and Monday. For hours and locations, go to https://bit.ly/3KCp6AV or call (800) 984-4636 for assistance.
The Concord Library is currently closed for roof repairs, but the city is turning part of the Concord Senior Center at 2727 Parkside Circle into a designated cooling center when temperatures reach over 100 degrees.
The senior center will be open during regular business hours, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and welcomes people to cool off in the lobby. Staff will monitor temperatures and may stay open until 7 p.m. if temperatures remain over 100 degrees.
The city will also open the senior center to cool people off from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday through Monday, when it says temperatures are projected to be highest.
Other cooling sites in the county will include Brentwood Community Center at 35 Oak St., open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday.
The Oakley Recreation Center at 1250 O'Hara Ave. will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Pittsburg will offer a cooling center if the temperature maintains 104 degrees or hotter at the Pittsburg Senior Center at 300 Presidio Lane. Potential hours of operation are 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and people can call (925) 252-4890 for more information.
Pittsburg also encourages the community to utilize the Buchanan Swim Center. The pool is located at 4150 Harbor St. and is open weekends from noon to 5 p.m. Call (925) 439-4841 for more information.
The Contra Costa County Employment & Human Services Department (EHSD) offers the following places to cool on from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday: Brentwood at 151 Sand Creek Road, 40 Douglas Drive in Martinez, and 1305 Macdonald Ave. in Richmond.
County officials said other locations to cool off include shopping malls, libraries, theaters, and restaurants. Older adults and people with certain medical conditions, including high blood pressure, heart disease, and taking certain medications, are more vulnerable to heat illness. Everyone is encouraged to stay indoors and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.
For more information on cooling centers in Contra Costa County and how to take safety precautions, visit cchealth.org/heat or call (800) 510-2020 or (925) 229-8434.
Santa Clara County
Cooling centers are open throughout Santa Clara County Wednesday Aug. 31 until Wednesday, Sept. 7, or as conditions persist.
City of Morgan Hill
Centennial Recreation Center
171 W. Edmundson Ave, Morgan Hill
Hours of Operation:
Mon., Aug. 29 - Fri., Sept. 2 from 5 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 3 - Sun., Sept. 4 from 6:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
City of San José
Camden Community Center
3369 Union Ave., San José
Hours of Operation:
Sat., Sept. 3 - Tues., Sept. 6 from 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Roosevelt Community Center
901 E. Santa Clara St., San José
Hours of Operation:
Sat., Sept. 3 - Tues., Sept. 6 from 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Emma Prusch Regional Park Farm
647 S King Rd, San José
Hours of Operation:
Sat., Sept. 3 - Tues., Sept. 6 from 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.
City of Sunnyvale
Sunnyvale Library
665 W. Olive Ave, Sunnyvale
Hours of Operation
Sat., Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 4 from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Santa Clara County Library District
Cupertino Library
10800 Torre Ave., Cupertino
Hours of Operation:
Thurs., Sept. 1 - Fri., Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 3 - Sun., Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Mon., Sept. 5, Labor Day - Closed
Tues., Sept. 6 - Wed., Sept. 7 - 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Gilroy Library
350 W. 6th St., Gilroy
Hours of Operation:
Thurs., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 4 from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Mon., Sept. 5, Labor Day - Closed
Tues., Sept. 6 - Wed., Sept. 7 from 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Los Altos Library
13 S. San Antonio Rd, Los Altos
Hours of Operation:
Thurs., Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2 - 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 3 - Sun., Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Mon., Sept. 5, Labor Day - Closed
Tues., Sept. 6 - Wed., Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Milpitas Library
160 N. Main St., Milpitas
Hours of Operation:
Thurs., Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 2 - Sun., Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 5, Labor Day - Closed
Tues., Sept. 6 - Wed., Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Morgan Hill Library
660 W. Main Ave., Morgan Hill
Hours of Operation:
Thurs., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 4 from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 5, Labor Day - Closed
Tues., Sept. 6 - Wed., Sept. 7 from noon - 9 p.m.
Saratoga Library
13650 Saratoga Ave., Saratoga
Hours of Operation:
Thurs., Sept. 1 -Sat., Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 4 - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Mon., Sept. 5, Labor Day - Closed
Tues., Sept. 6 from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Wed., Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Woodland Library
1975 Grant Rd., Los Altos
Hours of Operation:
Thurs., Sept. 1 - Sun., Sept. 4 -from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Mon., Sept. 5, Labor Day - Closed
Tues., Sept. 6 - Wed., Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
For additional information (in English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese), visit www.PrepareSCC.org/HotWeather.
Solano County
Solano County libraries will serve as cooling centers. This includes the Fairfield Civic Center Library, Fairfield Cordelia Library and the Law Library. However, currently all of these facilities will be closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 5 but that could change depending on weather conditions.
Fairfield Civic Center Library
1150 Kentucky St.
Monday - Thursday 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Sunday 1-5 p.m.
Fairfield Cordelia Library
5050 Business Center Drive
Monday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday 1-5 p.m.
Law Library
Hall of Justice, 600 Union Ave.
Monday -Friday 8.am. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday Closed
In addition to Solano County libraries, you can also seek air conditioning in other public locations like the:
Adult Recreation Center (Age 50+)
Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Closed 1st and 3rd Fridays.
Aquatics Complex at Allan Witt Park
Please contact Parks and Rec at 707.399.1999
Fairfield Community Center
1000 Kentucky St.
Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Closed 1st and 3rd Fridays
Open late on Tuesdays until 9 p.m.