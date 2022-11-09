How do our food choices impact climate change? Bay Area food innovators at COP27 to explain

The CEOs of Impossible Foods and Eat Just talked to ABC7 News anchor Reggie Aqui about COP27, food transformation and the sustainable diet.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The UN Climate Change Conference, AKA COP27, is happening this week in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, and some Bay Area food innovators are there taking part.

The CEO of Redwood City-based Impossible Foods, Peter McGuinness, and CEO of Alameda-based Eat Just, Josh Tetrick, spoke to ABC7 News anchor Reggie Aqui on Wednesday about food transformation and the sustainable diet.

Watch the full interview in the video player above for more on how your food choices impact climate change.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live