Coppertone is voluntarily recalling five aerosol sunscreens due to the presence of the carcinogen benzene.
RELATED: Metals from certain sunscreens stay in blood stream up to 23 hours, FDA says
They include certain lots of SPF 50 pure and simple, travel-size sport spray and sport mineral.
The FDA said the products were manufactured between January and June of this year.
RELATED: Consumer Report: Best sunscreens
Information of the specific items in the recall are online at sunscreenrecall2021.com.
Coppertone recalls sunscreen due to presence of benzene
RECALL
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News