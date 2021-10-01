recall

Coppertone recalls sunscreen due to presence of benzene

EMBED <>More Videos

Coppertone recalls sunscreen due to carcinogen

Coppertone is voluntarily recalling five aerosol sunscreens due to the presence of the carcinogen benzene.

RELATED: Metals from certain sunscreens stay in blood stream up to 23 hours, FDA says

They include certain lots of SPF 50 pure and simple, travel-size sport spray and sport mineral.

The FDA said the products were manufactured between January and June of this year.

RELATED: Consumer Report: Best sunscreens

Information of the specific items in the recall are online at sunscreenrecall2021.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessproduct recallssunscreenrecallu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Costco issues recall for specific batches of Kool-Aid
Trader Joe's chicken patties recalled after customers find bone pieces
Mayor Breed supports SFUSD board recall
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
More TOP STORIES News