Prince William and Kate's children, George, Charlotte, Louis, attend coronation | PHOTOS

Princess Charlotte waved to the crowds during Coronation Procession back to Buckingham Palace.

LONDON -- Prince William and Kate's three children attended the coronation service for King Charles III and Queen Camilla Saturday.

Prince George, the third in line to the British throne, held a special role in the coronation, the first in the United Kingdom in 70 years. The eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales was a Page of Honor, processing behind Charles and holding his ceremonial robes as they entered Westminster Abbey.

Britain's King Charles and Prince George stand during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, in London, May 6, 2023. Jamie Lorriman/Pool Photo via AP

For the occasion, George wore a bright scarlet tunic detailed with gold lace trim and blue velvet cuffs, along with with wool trousers and boots.

Britain's Prince George leaves Westminster Abbey after the coronation of King Charles III in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. Gareth Cattermole/Pool Photo via AP

George, who is 9, was the youngest of the Pages of Honor. The group also included Queen Camilla's grandsons Master Gus Lopes, Master Louis Lopes and Master Freddy Parker Bowles, and her great-nephew Master Arthur Elliot.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey. TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, traveled separately to Westminster Abbey, riding in the same car with their mother.

Britain's Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte arrive at the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, May 6, 2023, in London. Phil Noble/Pool

Kate and Charlotte both wore floral headpieces with ornamental silver braids for the coronation.

The Royals attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London. Yui Mok, Pool via AP

Prince Louis yawns during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London. AP

Kate, the Princess of Wales, smiles at her children during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, in London, May 6, 2023. Victoria Jones/Pool via AP

Charlotte and Louis also walked behind their parents into the abbey and sat between them for the service.

The Royals attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

George, Charlotte and Louis joined the Coronation Procession back to Buckingham Palace, riding in a carriage alongside their parents, William and Kate.

Princess Charlotte of Wales waves as she departs the ceremony during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London, England. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Charlotte and Louis sat by the carriage's windows, flanking their older brother. William and Kate are sitting together across from their children.

Prince George, and Prince Louis, left, travel towards Buckingham Palace following the coronation ceremony of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, May 6, 2023. Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool via AP

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales return to Buckingham Palace by coach following the coronation in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. Joe Giddens/PA via AP

MORE: What guests wore to the coronation