Health & Fitness

New coronavirus warning posters from CDC posted at San Francisco International Airport

By
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- The CDC posted new warnings about the outbreak of coronavirus at 14 airports across the country, including San Francisco International Airport on Thursday.

As leaders with the World Health Organization meet Thursday to decide whether to declare a global health emergency over the outbreak of the new coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is launching a new public awareness campaign.

SFO Spokesperson Doug Yakel said the new warnings are posted inside of customs, where the CDC is currently conducting screenings for the coronavirus for any passengers arriving from Wuhan, China, the area is believed to be ground zero for the mysterious virus.

RELATED: What are coronaviruses? What US health officials know about outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China

EMBED More News Videos

The coronavirus recently made its way to the U.S. with one confirmed case in Washington State. UCSF's Dr. Alok Patel talks to ABC7 News about the spread of the outbreak, what the virus is and how people can stay healthy.



Last Saturday, SFO became one of three airports screening passengers for the virus, along with LAX in Los Angeles and JFK in New York City.

The signs posted both English and Chinese, warn travelers to call a doctor right away if they feel sick with fever, cough, or have difficulty breathing up to two weeks after returning from Wuhan.



A number of passengers, particularly in the International Terminal, were wearing protective face masks.

"It's better to keep yourself safe. It's better to wear the mask since this is a public area," said Angel Wu while speaking through a blue-tinted mask. She was waiting for her parents to arrive from Shanghai.

RELATED: Coronavirus outbreak kills 17 in China; US has 1 confirmed case, health officials say

Others spotted wearing a mask are more worried about a different virus.

"I'm worried about the flu. There are so many people walking around," said Evelyn Li "That's why I'm wearing a mask."

Tom Owen was waiting for his daughter to arrive from Tokyo. He said he wasn't alarmed by the number of people wearing masks, but instead wondered what more could be done by the airport.

"It got me thinking as I'm standing here, what the airport structure would be doing about it, what the airlines would be doing about it" said Owen.

RELATED: San Francisco doctor testing to diagnose coronavirus while travelers express concern for global spread of outbreak

He questioned whether there could be additional air filtration or treatment to protect those walking about the terminals.

Still, there is so much uncertainty about the virus, exactly how it originated, and why it appears to be spreading so quickly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan francisco international airportsan franciscocdcair traveltraveloutbreakjfk international airportvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News