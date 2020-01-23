New coronavirus warning posters from CDC posted at San Francisco International Airport

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5870839" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The coronavirus recently made its way to the U.S. with one confirmed case in Washington State. UCSF's Dr. Alok Patel talks to ABC7 News about the spread of the outbreak, what the virus is and how people can stay healthy.