Bay Area residents desperate for answers about CVS' slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout at long-term care facilities

"They have no idea when they're going to be vaccinated," said Carole LaRochelle who's concerned about her 88-year-old mother Dora, who is in assisted living in Sonoma County.
VACCINE TRACKER: How CA is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
According to the CDC, long-term care facility residents and staff members account for 39% of coronavirus deaths in the U.S.
"It feels like it's a race to try and get my mother vaccinated before she gets exposed to COVID and could possibly die," said LaRochelle.
Along with health care workers, long-term care residents like Dora are in tier 1A. Tier 1B includes individuals 65 and older, like LaRochelle's 90-year-old father who lives at home in Santa Rosa, but managed to get vaccinated before Dora.
"It was just a stroke of luck. I got into the Kaiser website on Friday evening and got him an appointment," explained LaRochelle.
VIDEO: Why CA seniors are still waiting for COVID-19 vaccine despite Newsom's go-ahead
So who's in charge of making sure residents of long-term care facilities get vaccinated?
In October, the Trump administration and CDC partnered with pharmacies, like Walgreens and CVS, to offer on-site vaccinations at facilities.
"It would be nice to get some answers from CVS. Why they haven't gotten it done?" asked LaRochelle.
In a statement, CVS said they started vaccinating as soon as they were authorized to do so by the states. In California, that was Dec. 28 for skilled-nursing facilities and Jan. 11 for assisted living facilities.
RELATED: Elderly advocates concerned about COVID-19 vaccine access for homebound patients
But Dr. Louise Aronson, a leading geriatric physician with UCSF and member of California's vaccine drafting guidelines workgroup, says California set those dates in part because CVS was slow to organize.
"These were not pharmacies with a whole lot of experience with long-term care," said Aronson. "CVS and Walgreens knew so little about these facilities that they didn't know how consent would proceed. And so what's happened is they had these very complex forms which have requests about personal health information that staff may not want to provide to their employer, and that have itty bitty tiny prints that most older people can't read."
"There has also been just chaos in terms of contact to schedule facilities," said Aronson. "It means the people at highest risk aren't getting vaccinated first. And it basically invalidates the tier system, or you have to wait for the tier system, which means everybody else who could be getting vaccinated isn't because you're waiting on Walgreens and CVS."
Aronson says if CVS and Walgreens can't immediately schedule all long-term care facility vaccines, they should turn the process over to local health departments.
If you have a question or comment about the COVID-19 vaccine, submit via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic