CDC launches tool to help find free COVID testing sites

The CDC launched the COVID-19 testing locator website this week to make it easier to find a free testing site near you.

It is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Increasing Community Access to Testing Program (ICATT).

There is no charge for testing at the sites and it is intended for those who are experiencing symptoms or who have been exposed to the virus.

Results are usually provided within 24 to 48 hours.

You can locate a free testing site online.