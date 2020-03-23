Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Bay Area: Novato Unified serves student meals amid school closures due to COVID-19

By Melanie Woodrow
NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- Hundreds of thousands of Bay Area students receive free and reduced meals at school. With schools closed, many districts are stepping up to make sure those children don't go hungry.

Forty-one percent of Bay Area students are eligible for free or reduced meals. That's more than 400,000 students who might not have a meal if they can't go to school.

With schools closed for the foreseeable future due to COVID-19, many districts are stepping up with free grab-and-go meals.

Novato Unified School District is one of them.

"Anybody under the age of 18 can come to our area of our pickup stations that we have to pick up a free meal," said Cody Williams, food services director for Novato Unified School District.

RELATED: San Francisco students, parents grateful for free meals during COVID-19 shelter-in-place

"We have a wonderful team of professionals that work for us and our school district and we are providing meals for about 500 kids in our community," Williams said.

Many of those kids' parents and guardians are driving by to pick up the meals from professionals in protective gear.



"I think meals are very important for families who are kind of short on money and laid off from work," said parent Thelma Escobar.

RELATED: Coronavirus impact: Steph and Ayesha Curry work with Alameda County Community Food Bank, Oakland school district during school closures

"It's really helpful during this time to get the kids their schooling and then kind of bring them to lunch... it helps with their schedule," said parent Jill Parker.

"It says that they really care that the kids have breakfast and lunch every day," Parker continued.

One way school officials are making sure children are well fed and have some sense of routine in their otherwise unexpected school year.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynovatocoronavirus californialunchcoronavirusschool lunchschool closuresstudents
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News