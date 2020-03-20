Coronavirus

San Francisco students, parents grateful for free meals during COVID-19 shelter-in-place

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Unified School District continued offering free breakfast, lunch and supper to anyone 18 or younger while the countywide shelter-in-place order is in effect.

A total of 19 schools are now offering free meals with a 20th location expected to open Friday on Treasure Island.

With so many families in San Francisco and around the Bay Area depending on the breakfast and lunch their kids are served at school each day, often for free or little cost to them, parents are grateful SFUSD is stepping in to fill the gap while school is out.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Newsom says 56% of Californians are expected to be infected with COVID-19, asks Trump to send hospital ship

"It's a blessing to be here," said Danielle Grayson, a parent to two young boys. "It's a blessing that they're doing this great program."



"So many students are in need every day," said Jennifer LeBarre, executive director of Student Nutrition Services at SFUSD. "So many of our children rely on school meals and now that schools are not open that gap is even harder."

It shows.

One after another kids and their caretakers walked right up to the table, keeping their distance from employees, to take advantage of the free program.

"It does help, you know. Because the grocery stores -- not too much in there" said Cecil Marks, who picked meals for his three grand children.
So what's on the menu? Today it's cereal for breakfast; protein bar, cheese sticks, and milk for lunch; and hummus, vegetables and other snacks for supper.

After picking up food, families were encouraged to pick up a book or two offered by the Children's Book Project to make sure the students' minds were fed too.

RELATED: Coronavirus Impact: School, university closures related to COVID-19 in San Francisco Bay Area

"It was a nice surprise that they were giving out free books today," said Linda Tsang, who came to get meals with her two boys.

SFUSD is prepared to serve 8,000 children today with the ability to serve 30,000, said LeBarre.

The district is working on a plan to allow families to pick up meal kits for multiple days.

This would mean fewer trips and less of a chance of exposure to the virus.

There are also shelf-stable alternatives available for homeless families who can't refrigerate their meals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscoeducationillnesscoronavirus californiacoronavirushealth carestudents
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
WATCH LIVE: LA County, city issue new 'Safe at Home' restrictions
LIVE: Oakland mayor addresses COVID-19 pandemic
New York state cases surge with increase in testing
'Bachelorette' may undergo recasting after coronavirus outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Oakland mayor addresses COVID-19 pandemic
WATCH LIVE: LA County, city issue new 'Safe at Home' restrictions
COVID-19 related discrimination increase prompts calls for change
Coronavirus: Drive around SF shows empty streets, stores closed
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Videos show impact of novel coronavirus outbreak on Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Show More
McConnell's COVID-19 relief plan: $1,200 per person, $2,400 for couples
Coronavirus: 56% of Californians expected to be infected with COVID-19, Newsom says
DRONEVIEW7: Coronavirus shelter-in-place order turns San Francisco into ghost town
SF-based Boba Guys may not reopen all stores after COVID-19 pandemic
Families putting holiday lights back up to spread cheer during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News