SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The U.S. Surgeon General not only wants people to stop buying face masks to prevent coronavirus, but he warns they may actually increase chances of contraction.
RELATED: Coronavirus: What to know about COVID-19 in California, how it's affecting San Francisco Bay Area
Dr. Jerome Adams says people who don't know how to wear masks properly tend to touch their face more than usual, increasing their chances of getting sick.
RELATED: No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
He says to stay safe, wash your hands often, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands and disinfect surfaces.
Face masks may increase risk of getting coronavirus, federal health official says
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More