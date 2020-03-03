Face masks may increase risk of getting coronavirus, federal health official says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The U.S. Surgeon General not only wants people to stop buying face masks to prevent coronavirus, but he warns they may actually increase chances of contraction.Dr. Jerome Adams says people who don't know how to wear masks properly tend to touch their face more than usual, increasing their chances of getting sick.He says to stay safe, wash your hands often, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands and disinfect surfaces.