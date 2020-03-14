Coronavirus impact: South Bay community reacts to mass cancellation, forced slow down of daily life during COVID-19 crisis

This is the new Friday night, in San Jose.
ABC7 drove around the largest Bay Area city in the hardest hit county in California for COVID-19, just hours after yet another new ban takes effect. On March 14, gatherings of 35 or more now have restrictions, and 100 or more are banned.
A sign on the Ritz, a nightclub, reads: "Closed Until Further Notice."
This sign might as well be speaking for the whole county.
The message is clear whether you are a house of worship, a school, a business or a family --- be ready to hunker down.
RELATED: Coronavirus Impact: Cancellations, closures related to COVID-19 in San Francisco Bay Area
"We're supposed to be working from home, but we can't because we have the kids, we're distracted," said Sergio Bruno, one of the many parents you will meet all over the Bay Area these days who are doing the exact same thing.
At a popular restaurant, Henry's World Famous Hi-Life in San Jose's Little Italy, the crowd is still sizable. But, likely not for long.
"The 35 number is very shocking, I don't know the effect you I'm waiting to get clarity on that," said Dan Navarro, the restaurant's manager. "It's going to be very tough to make a go of it and survive."
Places of worship all over the county are also shutting down its doors while still trying to find ways to serve their very anxious membership.
"Certainly we're trying to livestream our Sunday masses, some parishes might want to do that on a daily basis," said Bishop Oscar Cantu who says this has never happened in his lifetime. He is encouraging his parishes to reach out to those who are the most vulnerable. "Something we call the ministry of presence, simply being present for those who are lonely, those who are fearful, those who are anxious."
On websites like NextDoor, on social media, even more community building and outreach. For Shaunn Cartewright, who advocates for unhoused people, she says it's the silver lining of the crisis.
"Maybe this is the first time that people see themselves on the same field as homeless people and I think that's really important and people are really pulling together."
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What to know about COVID-19 in Calif., how it's affecting San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
- Coronavirus Prevention: How to properly wash your hands
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Coronavirus Outbreak: 7 questions answered
- Is the new COVID-19 virus more 'deadly' than flu? Not exactly
- Coronavirus outbreak: Health expert shares tips for preparedness, emergency supply list to stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF artist creates realistic-looking custom respirator masks that unlocks iPhones
- Coronavirus outbreak: SF doctor explains how to protect yourself, stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF State educator addresses xenophobia in the Bay Area
- SF Mayor London Breed explains declaring state of emergency over coronavirus