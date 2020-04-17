Coronavirus impact: Special education students left in limbo after school closures

Matthew Turley, who was diagnosed early on with autism. He turned 3 years old just as the shelter-in-place mandate went into effect.
Coronavirus: What happens after CA's shelter order expires on May 4? Things won't go back to normal
This is the age when children with special needs transition from receiving services from the state to getting them through a school district.
"Right now the guidance that we're getting is just, we can resume the evaluation process when schools reopen, so that's fall," said Amber Turley, Matthew's mom.
That would mean that Matthew would be in limbo for six months without what is called an individualized education plan from his local school district Berkeley Unified--in other words a loss of precious time.
When the lockdown order came, the California legislature quickly passed Senate Bill 117 to provide guidance and to protect school districts giving them the right to waive certain requirements.
For example, school districts are now allowed to extend timelines for assessments.
RELATED: Bay Area sees produce shortage after Safeway employee at Tracy distribution center dies from coronavirus complications
Right now if districts are having a hard time coming up with online instruction for their regular education students, the reality is that very little is being done for those in special education programs. Parents are being left with that task.
"They are trying to be therapists, to be teachers to their kids, this is immensely hard while they are also trying to survive," said Eileen Crumm with Family Resources Navigators.
There are more than 700,000 special education students in California.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19