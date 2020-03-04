Coronavirus: Menlo School in Atherton closed after staff member had contact with COVID-19 infected relative

That means there no class, no after school activities, no practices for the 795 students who attend the school.
The school said it made the decision out of an abundance of caution after one of its staff members came in contact with a relative who tested positives for coronavirus on Wednesday.
The private college prep school has students from 6-12th grade, so middle and high school.
In a statement sent to the school community, parents were notified of the closure and told that: "The school is working closely with the San Mateo County Department of Health and the CDC." The statement goes on to say: "We have also engaged a cleaning service and will use the time to deep clean the entire campus."
The Chronicle is reporting that a Menlo girls' basketball playoff game against Bishop scheduled for later today could be postponed until Friday to give school officials more time to consider if the game should be played or canceled like all other activities.
