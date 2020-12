I-TEAM: Owner of Silicon Valley lab faces federal fraud charges, accused of filing more than $69M false COVID-19 test claims

EMBED >More News Videos After several complaints about a coronavirus antibody testing site in San Jose, TestMe2, the ABC7 I-TEAM did some research. Here's what Dan Noyes found in his investigation.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The founder of a Silicon Valley lab, Mark Schena of Los Gatos, appeared before a San Jose Federal Court judge Tuesday by telephone, in what the Department of Justice says is the first criminal securities fraud prosecution related to the COVID-19pandemic. Schena, 57, is charged with an alleged scheme to mislead investors and commit health care fraud by filing more than $69 million in false and fraudulent claims for coronavirus testing he developed at his laboratory, Arrayit Corporation in Sunnyvale.The ABC7 I-Team first reported questions about the performance of Schena's COVID-19 tests just a day before his arrest in June, and followed up once charges were announced.Schena is out on bail while the criminal case and a civil complaint brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission move forward.Prosecutors say they are targeting a trial start date in March.