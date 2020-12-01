I-TEAM: Owner of Silicon Valley lab faces federal fraud charges, accused of filing more than $69M false COVID-19 test claims

WATCH: I-TEAM uncovers unsettling background behind COVID-19 antibody testing site
Schena, 57, is charged with an alleged scheme to mislead investors and commit health care fraud by filing more than $69 million in false and fraudulent claims for coronavirus testing he developed at his laboratory, Arrayit Corporation in Sunnyvale.
The ABC7 I-Team first reported questions about the performance of Schena's COVID-19 tests just a day before his arrest in June, and followed up once charges were announced.
I-TEAM: Founder of Silicon Valley lab charged with fraud in connection to COVID-19 antibody tests
Schena is out on bail while the criminal case and a civil complaint brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission move forward.
Prosecutors say they are targeting a trial start date in March.
