Coronavirus: Self-swab tests just as effective as tests done by medical professionals, Stanford study shows

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Self-swabbing coronavirus tests are just as effective as having a medical professional do it.That's according to a new Stanford University study. Patients enrolled in the study were tested with samples they collected themselves with that kit you see there.They were then tested again at a community test site, where someone else did the swabbing.The results were statistically the same.Authors believe self-swabbing will help prevent healthcare workers from exposure to COVID-19 and it could alleviate PPE shortages.