Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Study: 4.1% of LA County residents have antibody, suggesting higher infection rate than confirmed cases

The results of the collaborative study from USC and the L.A. County Department of Public Health indicates that hundreds of thousands of residents may have been infected.
An estimated 4.1 percent of adult residents in Los Angeles County have the antibody to the coronavirus, which indicates that hundreds of thousands of them may have been infected, according to preliminary results from a new study.

The collaborative study from USC and the county's department of public health suggests "infections from the new coronavirus are far more widespread than previously thought." The study indicates that approximately 221,000 to 442,000 adults in the county have had the infection at some point in time. The results also suggest that the mortality rate is much lower.

That figure is 28 to 55 times bigger than the 7,994 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county at the time of the study in early April, according to the study. As of Monday, there are 13,816 positive cases in the region.

RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom teases update on timeline for reopening economy

"These results indicate that many persons may have been unknowingly infected and at risk of transmitting the virus to others," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director.

The results are part of an ongoing study in which researchers will continue to conduct antibody testing on a series of adults over the next few months to determine the presence and scope of the coronavirus across the county.

RELATED: Looking for COVID-19 antibody test in Bay Area? Here's why availability changes daiyy

A total of 863 people in the county were tested for the first round, according to Dr. Neeraj Sood with USC, who said that we need to assume that we could be infected at any point in time, given the high rate of people that have already contracted the virus.

However, officials caution that testing positive for the antibodies does not mean a person is immune and that more research is needed.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssouthern californiacoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiacoronavirusstudycoronavirus testusc
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Where can I get tested for coronavirus in the Bay Area?
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 617
Student Spotlight: Honoring high school, college seniors
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says governors play 'political game' with COVID-19 tests
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Map of SF shows neighborhoods hit hardest by COVID-19
Coronavirus updates: SF releases map of cases, oil prices plunge below $0
Gov. Newsom teases update on timeline for reopening CA
NY governor proposes hazard pay for front-line workers
WATCH TUESDAY: College admissions experts give advice amid COVID-19 crisis
Show More
Oil price drops below $0 a barrel for first time ever
Glasses fogging up because of your face mask? We're here to help
How to host a neighborhood safari for kids this Earth Day
Facebook unveils COVID-19 symptom map
Man caught breaking into Disneyland temporary closure, police say
More TOP STORIES News