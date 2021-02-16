'It's pretty messed up': Frustrated Kaiser members look outside provider for COVID-19 vaccines

ABC7 News has heard from many Kaiser patients in their 80s even, who have yet to secure an appointment
RELATED: Santa Clara Co. Kaiser cancels thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments
"My Mom's been calling Kaiser every day and it's by 'invitation' only," said Sheela Ivlev.
Her father is 85 and has several serious health conditions.
"It's pretty messed up and I don't think everyone who is eligible is even able to sign up, they're not getting the invitation," said Ivlev.
"I can't tell you how many calls I've gotten that Kaiser is not scheduling these appointments," said Debbie Toth, CEO of Choice in Aging, an East Bay non-profit that's helping thousands of seniors get vaccinated.
VIDEO: At current supply rate, it would take Kaiser 4+ years to get enough vaccines for all CA patients
"In this older adult population, they trust their physician and they say 'My physician is at Kaiser,'" explained Toth. "So even if I, Debbie, say 'Hey, you need to enroll in the county system.' They're saying 'well I really feel like I need to wait for my physician.'"
A Kaiser Permanente spokesperson says the system simply does not have enough vaccine yet.
"Kaiser Permanente serves 25% of the state's population, but received less than 10% of the state's vaccine since December," said the spokesperson. "We understand and apologize for the frustration some of our members have encountered with availability of vaccine appointments."
RELATED: Kaiser confirms 1 dead, 44 emergency staff infected with COVID-19 at SJ hospital
Kaiser claims the system has been administering or scheduling appointments for 90% of the vaccine received so far, and once supply ramps up, will be able to administer 200,000 vaccines per week.
Sheela Ivlev told us, even once she managed to get her parents a vaccine appointment here at Kaiser Oakland, their ordeal wasn't over."
"They stood outside, with no cover, nowhere to sit for two and a half hours after their appointment time, before they could even go in for their vaccine," said Ivlev.
She does take comfort in knowing Kaiser has already scheduled her parents for their second dose of the vaccine next month.
With increased state allocations in the coming weeks, Kaiser now expects to make vaccines available to all 270,000 of its members over age 75 by the end of the month.
If you have a question or comment about the COVID-19 vaccine, submit via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic