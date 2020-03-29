'It was wonderful. We were 6 feet apart except for when we kissed,' weddings amid the COVID-19 crisis

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Six days prior to her wedding day and it seems like Meghan Duff's wedding dress will stay in her closet for now."We're basically in limbo," said Duff a Menlo Park Resident.Her civil wedding at San Francisco's City Hall was canceled after the mandated shelter-in-place cut into her well-awaited dream date, April 3."He had his tux and we had our venue to have dinner with our families, and my cousin was going to do our flowers but the flower market closed. Everything is on hold," said Duff.A statewide hold that didn't stop a San Francisco couple.Kelley and Toby Castle are newlyweds in the midst of a global pandemic."We got married last Thursday," said Kelley Castle. "We got our marriage license an hour before they closed City Hall to get our marriage licenses."The Castles decided on the fast wedding having in mind that Toby Castle an Australian citizen was going to have to go back home."We gathered about three people on a tiny little beach in San Francisco. It was wonderful we were six-feet apart except for when we kissed," said Castle.An average of 36 weddings happen at San Francisco's City Hall every day.In a statement the Office of the City Administrator said, "We understand these are challenging times, and will work with every couple on a case-by-case basis. Couples who need to get married immediately can find an authorized officiant and send the signed license in by mail. Those who wish to reschedule for an in-person ceremony will receive priority appointments to get married at City Hall as soon as it is safe to do so."In the midst of the uncertainty of this pandemic what these two couples do have in common is confidence in their love."One day I'm going to have that special moment," said Duff."We knew that we loved each other and we wanted to do life together. We will figure out a party later," said Castle.