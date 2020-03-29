Coronavirus California

Coronavirus impact: Sunnyvale neighbors surprise couple with wedding, impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

SUNNYVALE, Calif (KGO) -- With everything shut down and no guests able to attend, it wasn't the glamorous glorious wedding that was supposed to happen in Southern California for Justin Matsuura and Flora Huang.

But the Matsuura family of Sunnyvale made the most of it.

Neighbors, friends and family of the Matsuura family, surprised Flora and Justin with a neighborhood celebration at exactly 5:00p.m. (the supposed time of the REAL wedding) when they came out the door for a supposed hike.
Watch the video above to see amazing moment.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingsunnyvaleromancecoronavirus californiacoronaviruslovemarriageshelter in placewedding
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Silicon Valley energy company refurbishes ventilators for CA during COVID-19 crisis
Bay Area restaurants asking for support after accepting take-out only orders
Amazon delivery man caught on video spitting on package in LA
Coronavirus: How to donate medical supplies to hospitals in the Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus live updates: 5 new deaths, 17 more cases in Santa Clara County
Silicon Valley energy company refurbishes ventilators for CA during COVID-19 crisis
Trump: No quarantine, but travel advisory for NYC area
Coronavirus: How to donate medical supplies to hospitals in the Bay Area
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
AccuWeather forecast: Light scattered showers continue overnight
Show More
Illinois reports death of infant with COVID-19
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Bay Area restaurants asking for support after accepting take-out only orders
Coronavirus: Family desperate to visit dying 90-year-old woman at nursing home
Longtime soap star John Callahan dies at 66
More TOP STORIES News