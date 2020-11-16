shopping

Costco now selling one-year private jet membership for $17,500 through Wheels Up

By Andrew Morris
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You can really buy anything and everything at Costco.

The wholesaler announced it is now offering one-year subscriptions to the private jet service "Wheels Up". No, it's not the price of a free sample, either.

RELATED: Costco requiring all customers, even those with medical conditions, to wear face coverings

If you're interested, the membership costs $17,499.99. Costco made sure that price at least gives buyers some value with their purchase. The subscription comes with access to a nationwide fleet of private jets that are available for every day of the year.

RELATED: Costco offering at-home coronavirus tests for $130-$140

The catch? The price doesn't include the costs of the flights. You still need to book those yourself, which can be pretty pricey if flying in and out of airports with a private aircraft. But to help sweeten the deal, Costco threw in a $4,000 dollar flight credit and a $3,500 Costco cash card to sweeten the deal. Subscribers also get a one-year membership to Inspirato, a luxury vacation rental service with "guaranteed nationwide aircraft availability up to 365 days a year." That means a buyer could book a flight and plan their high-class, private getaway with as little as 24 hours notice.

RELATED: Costco to stop selling coconut milk over reported forced monkey labor in Thailand, PETA says
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyholiday shoppingair travelaviationcostcodealsu.s. & worldshoppingsales
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOPPING
Travis Scott's new PlayStation sneakers are extremely rare
Why your password is the key to online security
Is Black Friday shopping over for 2020?
Costco requires shoppers with medical conditions to wear face coverings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 94.5% effective
Will travelers follow CA's new 14-day quarantine advisory?
Demand for more COVID-19 test sites grow as cases surge in SF
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
65 COVID-19 cases in WHO Geneva staff, according to email
MAP: Everything allowed to reopen in Bay Area
COVID-19 updates: Moderna vaccine shows early success in US tests
Show More
This CA desert town is on sale for $2.75M
Harmful chemicals spill into Petaluma River
Bay Area parents see uptick in children bicycle thefts
AccuWeather forecast: Warmest day of week ahead of rain
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
More TOP STORIES News