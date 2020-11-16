Costco now selling one-year private jet membership for $17,500 through Wheels Up

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You can really buy anything and everything at Costco.
The wholesaler announced it is now offering one-year subscriptions to the private jet service "Wheels Up". No, it's not the price of a free sample, either.
If you're interested, the membership costs $17,499.99. Costco made sure that price at least gives buyers some value with their purchase. The subscription comes with access to a nationwide fleet of private jets that are available for every day of the year.
The catch? The price doesn't include the costs of the flights. You still need to book those yourself, which can be pretty pricey if flying in and out of airports with a private aircraft. But to help sweeten the deal, Costco threw in a $4,000 dollar flight credit and a $3,500 Costco cash card to sweeten the deal. Subscribers also get a one-year membership to Inspirato, a luxury vacation rental service with "guaranteed nationwide aircraft availability up to 365 days a year." That means a buyer could book a flight and plan their high-class, private getaway with as little as 24 hours notice.
