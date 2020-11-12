costco

Costco requiring all customers, even those with medical conditions, to wear face coverings

Costco has changed its COVID-19 safety policy and now requires all customers, even those with medical conditions, to wear face coverings inside the store.

Starting Monday, November 16, you must wear a face mask or a face shield to enter the store. Only children under two years old are exempt from the new rule, the company said in a press release.

RELATED: List: Face masks required at stores including Walmart, Best Buy, Starbucks

The company's CEO, Craig Jelinek, said those who are unable to wear a face mask due to a medical condition will need to wear a face shield.

Jelinek said the new policy is to help provide a safer environment for Costco's members and employees.

The retailer was one of the first companies to issue a blanket requirement for face coverings at the start of the pandemic.

RELATED | Costco offering at-home coronavirus tests for $130-$140
EMBED More News Videos

Costco is offering at-home testing for COVID-19, through a saliva test that can be ordered online and mailed back for results in 1-3 days.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingface maskcoronaviruscostcoshoppingcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COSTCO
Costco drops coconut milk tied to monkey labor, PETA says
Bay Area doctor says Costco's home COVID-19 test works
Video shows apparent attempted kidnapping at San Diego area parking lot
COVID-19 cases reported at 4 Costco stores in Santa Clara Co.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MAP: Trump gained and lost votes in these CA counties since 2016
What happens between now and Inauguration Day 2021?
Stolen Bigfoot statue found along road in Santa Cruz Co.
Why is Bank of America draining EDD bank accounts?
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
Biden COVID adviser proposes US lockdown of 4 to 6 weeks
Tax should be imposed on those who WFH, economists suggest
Show More
Dr. Fauci's hopeful message: 'Help is really on the way'
Stimulus talks: Post-election rancor clouds chances for COVID relief bill
As COVID cases rise, no need to stockpile supplies: Expert
VIDEO: Creepy wolf robot wards off wild bear in Japanese town
Nurse sent family reassuring video hours before he died of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News