Couple found dead, pulled from Lake Merritt identified

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people died in an apparent drowning in Oakland's Lake Merritt Thursday morning, police said. They have been identified as Michael Grace 39, of Oakland and Tayana Johnson 24, of Oakland. Their families say they were dating. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Oakland Police Department released new details on the deaths of two people who were pulled from Lake Merritt Thursday morning.

The victims have been identified as 39-year-old Michael Grace and 24-year-old Tayana Johnson.

Their families say they were in a dating relationship.

Someone called 911 around 4:15 a.m., reporting that two people appeared to be drowning after an argument.

RELATED: Man, woman dead after being pulled from Lake Merritt in Oakland

Grace was pulled out of the water by officers and later died at the hospital.

The Coast Guard and dive teams from Alameda County and San Francisco were called in to search the rest of the lake.

Divers later found Johnson's body after dragging the lake.

Investigators say she had signs of physical injuries.

Police say they are investigating Johnson's death as a homicide and the death of Grace as accidental.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
search and rescueOPDmissing womanhomicide investigationhomicideinvestigationwater rescuewater searchOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man, woman dead after being pulled from Lake Merritt in Oakland
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News