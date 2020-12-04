Society

Couple gives back to delivery men and women after COVID-19 cancels their wedding

A couple in Chicago is making spirits bright despite the pandemic canceling their wedding.

The couple was supposed to be getting married next weekend. Instead, they gave some extra holiday cheer to the deliverymen and women in a neighborhood outside of Chicago, during the busiest season of the year.

COVID-safe individually packed snacks and drinks were compliments of Bradley Carter and Brittney Peters. When they were forced to call off their wedding, they decided to give the treats they'd already bought for their guests to the delivery workers in the area.

"We knew gifts were going to be getting sent to the house with the bridal shower and the wedding, and we knew it was going be a lot and we were going order things for the wedding," Brittney told ABC News. "So I knew we were going to have to do something!"

Brad shared videos to TikTok of the deliverers' reactions, which racked up millions of views, but the couple said they're happy to spread a little bit of joy this time of year.

"It's just letting people know that we appreciate them. [It's] just a little love because you don't know people's lives and the kind of day they had," Brittney said.
