New Jersey couple goes missing while on vacation in Barbados

HOLETOWN BEACH, Barbados -- A couple from New Jersey vacationing in Barbados has been reported missing.

Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25, of Montclair, were last seen proceeding out to sea on a jet ski at Holetown Beach on Monday, authorities say.

The couple was wearing life jackets but never returned to shore.

When the jet ski operator became concerned, they contacted other operators to carry out a search, but neither the couple or the jet ski were found.

The couple was scheduled to leave Barbados on June 29.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or contact the nearest police station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montclairessex countymissing manjet skieru.s. & worldmissing womanmissing person
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News